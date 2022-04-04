OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Announces Earnings Results

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OMNIQ stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. OMNIQ has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OMNIQ Corp. ( OTCMKTS:OMQS Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of OMNIQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About OMNIQ (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

