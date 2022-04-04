Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,043. The firm has a market cap of $386.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Omeros has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Omeros by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Omeros by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 6.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

