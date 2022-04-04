Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.54.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,043. The firm has a market cap of $386.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Omeros has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Omeros by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Omeros by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 6.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.
Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
