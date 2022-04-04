Olin (NYSE:OLN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.85.

NYSE OLN traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Olin by 983.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Olin by 390.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

