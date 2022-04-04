Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of OLMA opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.44. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

