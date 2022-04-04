OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OGE. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

OGE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,675,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,404,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

