OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 803,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $41.28 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $41.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.