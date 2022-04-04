Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 9.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LL Funds LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $641,600,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth $8,720,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth $6,664,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $3,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock traded up 0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching 5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 513,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,946. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.42.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 673.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

