Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Offerpad Solutions.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 673.50 million.

OPAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.50.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock traded up 0.07 on Friday, hitting 5.10. 513,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.42. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,720,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,664,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

