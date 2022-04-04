ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODP. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. ODP has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ODP will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,592 shares of company stock worth $2,164,684 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ODP by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About ODP (Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.