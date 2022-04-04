OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OCANF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of OCANF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

