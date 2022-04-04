NVR (NYSE:NVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,223.40.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE NVR traded up $39.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4,570.63. 317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,948.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,173.46. NVR has a 12-month low of $4,466.07 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in NVR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.