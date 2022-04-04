Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Issues Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 420,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.74. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 172,412 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 175,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NVVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Nuvve in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuvve (Get Rating)

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

