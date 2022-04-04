NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of NuVasive worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 526,087 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuVasive by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after buying an additional 505,367 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after buying an additional 444,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter worth $10,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $56.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

