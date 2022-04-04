Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 409,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,098,454 shares.The stock last traded at $102.06 and had previously closed at $103.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,254,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Nutrien by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

