Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

