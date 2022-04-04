NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 12,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,624. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.