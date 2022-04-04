NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $37.87. 35,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. NRG Energy has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after buying an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 205.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after buying an additional 537,787 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 324.7% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 486,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 371,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.