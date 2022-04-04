NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Trading Down 4%

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) were down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 16,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 893,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

