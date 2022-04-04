Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novan will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,030. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Novan by 557.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 75,646 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novan by 14.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the period. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

