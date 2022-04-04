Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.63.

Shares of Nova stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Nova has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $149.15.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Nova had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nova by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Nova by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 279,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nova by 1,183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Nova by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nova by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

