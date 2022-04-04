Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.16% of Northrim BanCorp worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $259.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Karp acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,650 shares of company stock worth $160,115 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

