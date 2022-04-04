Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.37. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $713.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

