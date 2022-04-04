Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

