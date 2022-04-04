NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.13. NN has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NN will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 18,800 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,969,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NN by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 727,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 352,430 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NN by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 173,978 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

