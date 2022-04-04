NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth about $88,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $8.97 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.14 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

