NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,701 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 548,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,263 shares of company stock worth $1,332,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.