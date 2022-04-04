NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 6,200 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 88.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.55 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

