NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

NYSE:VMC opened at $184.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.16. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.