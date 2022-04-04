NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $205,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $102,399,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,101,410.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,151,912 shares of company stock worth $116,359,026 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

