NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,882 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $130.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

