NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 3,400 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 367,014 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.38.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

