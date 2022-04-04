NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 1,821 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGP opened at $208.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.27. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

