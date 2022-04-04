NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 43,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $96.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $96.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 273 shares of company stock valued at $24,172. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

