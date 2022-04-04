Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Nkarta stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

