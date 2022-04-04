Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Nintendo stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,636. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nintendo will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth about $3,607,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 677.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,343 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

