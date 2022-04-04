NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.45. 165,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,544. The firm has a market cap of $212.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.67.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

