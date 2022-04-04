NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

NGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,904 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 415,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after acquiring an additional 335,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1,398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

