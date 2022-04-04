NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) vs. PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Critical Comparison

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NextNav has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextNav and PASSUR Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 958.05 -$144.67 million N/A N/A PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million 0.44 $90,000.00 $0.03 11.70

PASSUR Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% PASSUR Aerospace -7.91% -0.83% -11.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextNav and PASSUR Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextNav presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.97%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Summary

NextNav beats PASSUR Aerospace on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

