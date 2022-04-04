NEXT (LON:NXT) Given New GBX 6,900 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,100 ($93.00) to GBX 6,900 ($90.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($121.17) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.75) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.48) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.17) to GBX 7,280 ($95.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,691.25 ($113.85).

NEXT stock traded up GBX 33.67 ($0.44) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,141.67 ($80.45). The stock had a trading volume of 388,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,185. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,711.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,527.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,578 ($73.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($111.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In other NEXT news, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($101.59) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($130,943.08).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

