NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NEU stock traded down $9.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.24. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $296.05 and a 1-year high of $394.65.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $119,459,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NewMarket by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NewMarket by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

