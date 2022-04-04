New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $1.99 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 266.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after buying an additional 589,166 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bruker by 56.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after buying an additional 583,906 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bruker by 29.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after buying an additional 451,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 110.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,378,000 after buying an additional 433,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $64.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

