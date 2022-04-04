New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.