New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Glaukos worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after buying an additional 668,934 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 554,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Glaukos by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,464,000 after buying an additional 64,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $98.29.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

