New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Raised to $68.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 1.60.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

