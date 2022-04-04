Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

NBXG traded up 0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting 14.24. 233,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 14.01. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 11.58 and a 1 year high of 20.76.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 221,837 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.