NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,672,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NETGEAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,698,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

