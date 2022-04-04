Needham & Company LLC Boosts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $86.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.21.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX opened at $74.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,841,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.