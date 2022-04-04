nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. nCino has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

