National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,402. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Beverage (Get Rating)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
