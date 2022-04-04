National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,402. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada.

