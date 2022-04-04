National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

